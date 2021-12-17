Coronavirus School Christmas festivities canceled and mask coercion under consideration – In Meilahti, schoolchildren are already looking forward to Christmas

The Christmas party was canceled at Meilahti Primary School. Instead, students shoot a Christmas presentation video.

The metropolitan area schools cancel their Christmas parties. The coronavirus omicron transformation is highly disseminated. Deputy Mayor of Education and Training in Helsinki Nasima Razmyar (sd) suggests that the masking of primary school children should be carefully considered.

What do schoolchildren think of this nasty news that doesn’t seem to be coming to an end?

Fifth graders Ossi Laine, Hilkka Merilahti, Kalevi Merilahti and Helmi Turkkila have been allowed to exchange their handicraft hours for an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, because the hangers, seat cushions and trays they have made are ready. How do they feel about not having a Christmas party?

“Before, it was nice to be at a party,” Ossi Laine recalls looking a little wistful.

“It’s a shame. Boring, ”says Kalevi Merilahti.

It turns out that even though the celebration was canceled, the practice of program numbers that lasted all fall was not wasted. Something great is coming soon: a Christmas performance video.

Helmi Turkkila (left), Hilkka Merilahti, Kalevi Merilahti and Ossi Laine started to enjoy Christmas already in mid-November. That’s when the Christmas video rehearsals started.

Class 5B play a song on a video Last Christmas. Ossi plays bass, Kalevi drums, Hilkka piano and Helmi flute. The pearl also sings. Likewise Hilkka, but without a microphone, alongside playing the piano.

“It was kind of good in this video, too, that those instruments didn’t have to be carried anywhere in the music class for the party when that video could be filmed there,” Kalevi says.

The good thing about the video is that parents don’t have to try to shoot the shows behind each other when everything has already been filmed.

Soon the children find that many other things are actually pretty good despite the coronavirus, at least if a possible mask compulsion is not counted. The mask itches Hilka’s nose and causes Helmi a headache when kept for a long time.

“Think about it, the more masks there are now, the more wonderful it will be when this Corona sometimes runs out,” Helmi says.

“Yes, and because we follow those rules and restrictions, that’s the end of it,” Kalevi says.

“We need to change our perspective, not to focus on boring things,” Ossi says.

“So. Don’t think there will be a new transformation and horrible, Christmas party will be canceled. Let’s think that although there is a new transformation, Christmas is coming! ” Pearl says.

“Yeah! Christmas is coming, nothing will stop it. Christmas cheers us up! ” Kalevi says.

Meilahti primary school principal Tero Tatterback says the omicron transformation has not yet changed school practices.

“We’ve been doing a little more than required all the time, and the coronavirus hasn’t gotten rid of us. Pupils in different classes have been kept apart as far as possible. The safety markings have been taped to the floors. ”

The principal welcomes the new year with confidence and peace of mind.

“Schools are now used to making quick solutions. There will be reasons for that and we will act accordingly. ”

Junior the speech begins to pulse so lively and cheerfully that it is no longer very difficult to record with stupid fingers who is saying what. But the following sentences are pronounced:

“If something annoys you, make it nice!”

“Yeah, let’s forget that annoyance about that corona, but don’t forget to wash your hands!”

“We wash our hands, in spite of everything we wash our hands!”