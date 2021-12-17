The gala The Game Awards 2021 did not leave anyone indifferent. It was, among other things, the perfect setting to announce the arrival of the demo The Matrix Awakens, the newIt is a bet developed from the graphics engine Unreal Engine 5. This tribute to the more than famous film comes to show that the new generation of the video game goes through consolidating the hyper-realistic image.

The evident advance that the implantation of technology has brought with it Unreal Engine 5 it can be seen essentially in the spectacularity of the graphics of this title. Here the creation process has been subject to the extreme definition of objects, sometimes thus creating confusion in the player: fact or fiction? There is no doubt that the power of the new version of Unreal, which will begin to develop fully in the coming months, opens the door to a change of era.

The Matrix awakens thus incorporates the latest technology of the company Epic games, approaching without hesitation a level of photoreality that is almost unprecedented in the world of video games. Its creators claim to have done a particularly meticulous work with the visual treatment. In fact, the figures that have been released regarding the game’s setting are impressive: fifteen square kilometers, more than six thousand buildings, almost three hundred kilometers of asphalt and more than forty thousand different cars. All this, of course, accompanied by the most iconic characters in the film, and always under the extreme definition that borders on the real.

This demo takes place in a city that has a profile very similar to that of such emblematic places as Chicago or New York. It is a very successful combination of the large cities that we find in U.S, where the maximization of detail is one of the great charms of this game. Here each of the elements has a diversity of polygons that is measured in millions of millions and are processed from a uniquely realistic use of light and shadow.

With Unreal Engine 5 It is expected that the improvement of virtual environments will be a constant in 2022, and not only in the field of video games, but also in other areas of great interest, such as digital entertainment or architecture. Without going any further, platforms intended for games of chance such as online casino they postulate as solid aspirants to enjoy this technology. In fact, the games in each of the virtual rooms will be endowed with an atmosphere of reality in which the graphics of the objects will be the protagonists: aesthetically identical slot machines to the physical ones, players with carefully detailed textures, natural movements, mats where the fabric looks real, and so on. In short, a whole visual conglomerate that will help make each casino session more immersive. Likewise, architecture studios will take advantage of the benefits of this updated version of Unreal to generate recreations of buildings and models in 3D with an extra point of hyper-reality, thus achieving that the simulations keep a more exact resemblance to the world we know.

Under this output box, The Matrix awakens It begins with a short intro in which the player takes control of a car to be involved in a vibrant chase in the heart of the city. This first contact already reveals that what is to come is something graphically unusual to date.

In the next part of the demo, the player will step into the skin of one of the characters in the story of the original film, moving with absolute freedom throughout the scenario that the game poses. In addition, it has the option of flying, a particularity that delves into the nuances of the different visual planes. All of this, of course, accompanied by tremendously alive landscapes, Google Earth’s own avenues and people who arouse proximity.

It is a title that in its demo version is already available for free for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.