Coronavirus Restrictions on food restaurants are easing today – no relief for bars

The food restaurants are now allowed to be open until nine in the evening.

Food restaurants drinking and opening restrictions will be relaxed from Tuesday. In the future, the food restaurants will be open until nine in the evening and serve alcohol until eight in the evening. The restrictions will therefore be reduced by three hours.

Restrictions on bars and nightclubs will remain the same, with drinks ending at 5 pm and doors closing at 6 pm Stricter restrictions will apply to catering businesses whose main business is the distribution of alcohol.

Restaurants there will be no changes to the limits on the number of seats. Guests can take in 75 per cent of the maximum amount allowed for food restaurants and 50 per cent for liquor restaurants.

In addition, all customers of the catering store must have their own seating indoors at a table or equivalent.

The government decided to relax the restrictions on food restaurants last week on the basis of a proposal from the coroner’s ministerial working group. At the same time, the restaurant restrictions were extended until the end of March.

Restaurant restrictions are in use in all areas of the corona epidemic. Last week, the distribution area criteria were met throughout Finland.

Maran, a tourism and restaurant interest group with the easing of restaurant restrictions outlined by the government does not allow profitable operations for dining restaurants.

Maran according to which food restaurants should have been allowed to drink until 10pm and open until 11pm. According to the organization, this would have allowed food restaurants to operate almost normally.

The government also decided last week to extend restrictions on the use of the corona passport until 15 February. This means that the corona passport cannot be used at public events and customer premises as an alternative to regional restrictions. The passport will therefore remain frozen for the time being.

“We have a number of passport issues in the pipeline and also a reflection on its future role,” said the Minister for Social Affairs and Health. Hanna Sarkkinen (left) at a press conference last Thursday.