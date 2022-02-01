Navolato, Sinaloa.- Cyclist hit by ghost car on the Culiacán-Navolato highway at the height of the town of Bariometo, belonging to the municipality of Navolato, Sinaloa.

The report to the emergency number was given shortly after 7:01 p.m. when a run over was reported on the Culiacán – Navolato highway. Immediately, paramedics from the Red Cross and Navolato Firefighters moved to the site to attend to the report.

Upon arriving at the site, they observed that a subject was lying in the middle of the asphalt strip. The rescuers quickly got out of their ambulance to stabilize the victim and transport him to a hospital, who was seriously injured.

The report from the authorities indicates that he is a man of approximately 50 to 55 years of age and that he was wearing black denim pants and a brown jacket.

At the scene, it was indicated that the victim was traveling on a bicycle along said highway from east to west, when he was hit by a vehicle that at the moment its characteristics are unknown, fleeing after the incident against this person, whose identity has not been disclosed. The person was admitted to a hospital in Navolato.