Email is an electronic mail service. With it, internet users can send and receive electronic mail across the globe. Different web portals, like Gmail, Hotmail, and Yahoo, provide email services. It’s important to note that email isn’t only used as text. Messages are also in audio, images, and video.

Email is still very effective for communication between businesses and individuals worldwide. In the modern world, it’s rare to find an organization that does not use email to communicate. What are the other key benefits of email? Let’s take a dive.

Top Benefits of Using Email

There are several advantages to emailing today. Below are ten of them.

It’s free

Email is a free communication tool for both business and personal use. There are only sometimes any extra expenses except the WiFi or data connection.

You don’t need to spend on shipping materials and printing. Send any files – images, videos, and audio. Because it’s paperless, it reduces your business cost of operation.

Automation

There is an auto-responder facility that comes with most email providers today. With this feature, you can program email messages to be delivered back to the sender. The texts are often prewritten and generalized. This is very effective, especially when the recipient is busy.

It serves as a record

The email facility allows you to track messages that go out and come in quickly. Whenever you need them, it’s easy to locate. You can as well save your emails in folders that are categorized.

Do you want to be reminded about a project? You can do that with your email. Settle disputed topics with it by using it as a point of reference. Also, use it to plan your future endeavors.

With email, it’s easy to store and organize information in a digital form than written documents or papers. Mind you, your files are kept safe in your email account. Access them whenever they are needed.

Email is user-friendly

Using email is simple and easy. If you know the primary use of a computer, you can use an email. Also, the sender will need to input the recipient’s address and type in the message’s subject and body. When that’s all done, tap the “Send” button. It’s also easy to view information and contact.

It’s environmentally friendly.

Because emails are electronic, they’re environmentally friendly. There is no need to use any paper. A paperless service does not cause any actual damage to the environment.

Attachments

This is a breakthrough feature of email. Apart from sending just text, you may also include attachments to your message. Any file can be attached to your message – music, video, photo, PDF, or document. This added more value to the service.

Accessibility

Files you store in your email account can be easily accessed whenever you need them. Wherever you are in the world, you can access this information.

It’s fast

Speed is another feature that makes email appealing. It’s speedy. You can send and receive emails in a matter of seconds – from anywhere worldwide.

It has a geographical reach

As has been established above, emails are used nearly everywhere today. Your geographical location isn’t a barrier. You can use it at any time of the day in every country in the world.

You can also set a specific time to deliver your message if you work with teams in different time zones. This is perfect for international companies, groups, or businesses.

Easier to track

Tracking your emails is simple. You can track statistical information and historical records for companies, retailers, or employers. Also, you can track the opening rate of an email. The same goes for deletion rate and read rate. There are designated platforms for this purpose.

If you have emails with video content, you can determine the number of people who viewed/watched it. Insight about when they stopped watching is also trackable. With access to these outlooks, your team can adjust their strategies.

Conclusion

One of the most effective communication tools today is email. It’s fast, user-friendly, and easy to access. No successful business can do with using email. Finally, you can group all your messages so that you can seek them out with ease.