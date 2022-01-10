Coronavirus In the City of Helsinki’s hospitals, more than a hundred coronary patients are transferred from other services to coronary operations

Mayor Juhana Vartiainen and Business Area Director Juha Jolkkonen spoke at the City of Helsinki’s press conference. HS followed the opportunity moment by moment at the end of this story.

Helsinki the city reported on the corona situation today, Monday, January 10th.

The government issued new recommendations on Friday to ease the coronary situation. However, no actual decisions on new interest rate restrictions have been formally made. The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland is expected to decide on the matter this week in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

The mayor of Helsinki spoke at the event Juhana Vartiainen and Director of Social and Health Services Juha Jolkkonen.

Jolkkonen said that personnel are now being transferred from other services to corona operations, which may require other services to be transferred. The reductions also apply to school and student health care. Among other things, invitations to the Defense Forces will not be carried out.

Helsinki and other municipalities in Uusimaa are giving up progressive tracing and quarantine. This means that those exposed are no longer regularly quarantined.

Symptomatic people should stay home without delay to get sick, even if the symptoms are mild.

Jolkkonen advises to report symptoms to the school and workplace and to take sick leave.