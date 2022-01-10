The presence of Dani Carvajal and Luka Jovic are the two most outstanding notes in Real Madrid’s call for the Spanish Super Cup, whose dispute will begin on Wednesday with an exciting classic in Riyadh. The Leganés right-winger and the Serbian striker entered Carlo Ancelotti’s list for the fight for the first title of the season, after leaving behind the physical problems that kept him in the dry dock during the last month, in the case of the international Spanish, and overcome the coronavirus, in that of the attacker.

Carvajal has not dressed short since last December 12, when he participated in the victory against Atlético 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu. Muscle discomfort had since prevented a footballer who is part of Ancelotti’s Praetorians from entering the group dynamics, but who has been hit hard by injuries in recent seasons, preventing him from enjoying continuity. Given his long absence from the pitch, the normal thing would be for Lucas Vázquez to keep his position on the right side against Barça, but Ancelotti will be able to have a fully-trusted team when he deems it appropriate.

For his part, the return of Jovic empties the Real Madrid infirmary of infected by coronavirus. The whites had up to eight casualties simultaneously for this reason on the eve of the duel with Athletic in San Mamés.

The big absence on the list is Gareth Bale. The back discomfort suffered by the Welshman means that he does not travel to Saudi Arabia and prolongs the long absence of the ‘Cardiff Express’, which has only played three games with Real Madrid so far this season.

Only one member of Castilla appears in the list of 24 expedition members cited by Ancelotti. This is the goalkeeper Toni Fuidias, a regular in the Real Madrid first team calls, who has all his players in full condition, except for the aforementioned Bale and Mariano, who was injured in the cup crossing against Alcoyano.