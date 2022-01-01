from Silvia Morosi

The data for Saturday 1 January 2022. The positive rate at 13%, up from 11.78% yesterday. There are 1,297 patients in intensive care, 37 more in 24 hours. Patients with symptoms in the ordinary wards are 11,265 (+115)

I’m 141.262 the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 144,243, here the bulletin). The number of people who contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to at least 6,266,939. THE deaths today I’m 111 (yesterday there were 155), for a total of 137,513 victims from February 2020 ***.

There are 1,084,295 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy. Yesterday there were 1,224,025. The positive rate at 13%, up from 11.78% yesterday.

There are 1,021,697 currently positive at Covid in Italy, 120,713 more than yesterday. There are 1,297 patients in intensive care, 37 more in 24 hours in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 135. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 11,265, 115 more than yesterday. Here is the map of the contagion in Italy.

I am 111,161,728 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, 97.4% of the total of those delivered so far, as stated in the report of the extraordinary commissioner for the health emergency updated at 06.23 today. The additional / booster doses administered are 19,563,209 (63.10% of the population potentially subject to such administrations). People who have had at least one dose are 48,058,561 (88.98% of the population over 12), while those who have completed the vaccination cycle are 46,373,356 (85.86% of those over 12). Finally, in the 5-11 age group, 311,899 patients (8.53% of the pediatric population) had at least one dose.

*** Note:



The Abruzzo Region announces that due to technical problems it was not possible to detect the number of people tested and swabs processed with antigen tests, for which the data of yesterday 31.12.2021 are reported. The data will be communicated as soon as possible.

The Basilicata Region announces that the data relating to the daily value of the “Cases identified by antigen test” is equal to 0, since, despite being administered, the rapid tests that are positive are all retested with swabs processed with molecular tests.

The Calabria Region announces that 5 deaths reported today occurred at home in December 2021, and news was received today following checks carried out on the ISTAT death sheets; details of the 5 deaths: 2 died on 25/12/2021; 1 on 12/26/2021, 1 on 12/27/2021, 1 on 12/30/2021.

The Campania Region announces that following the daily checks it is clear that a death registered today dates back to 29/12/2021.

The Emilia-Romagna Region announces that 2 cases, communicated in the previous days, have been eliminated, as they are not considered Covid-19 cases.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total of positive cases has been reduced by 4 following three antigenic tests not confirmed by the subsequent molecular swab and a positive test removed after reviewing the case The Liguria Region announces that the positivity to the rapid antigen test followed by confirmation with molecular test The Region of Sicily announces that the deaths reported today occurred: N. 3 ON 31/12/21 – N. 8 ON 30/12/21 – N. 1 ON 29/12/21.