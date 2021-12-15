Coronavirus Helsinki Mayor Vartiainen: The third doses of the vaccine will be staggered in January

Helsinki is also involved in a vaccination campaign to encourage young people in particular to take the vaccine.

In January the start of third vaccinations will be staggered, the mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen (Kok) said at a news conference.

In Helsinki, the dosing interval for the third dose of the vaccine has been reduced to five months.

Vartiainen also said that the city is involved in a campaign to encourage young people in particular to take the vaccine.