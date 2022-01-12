Coronavirus Department of Occupational Health: Increasing sick leave can threaten the functioning of society

“For example, the closure of a hospital due to staff shortages or a momentary interruption in energy production can cause significant harm,” says Antti Koivula, Director General of the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health.

In Finland the rapid increase in coronavirus infections and the consequent absence from work in the workplace may already be a threat to society as a whole.

“For example, the closure of a hospital due to staff shortages or a momentary interruption in energy production could cause significant harm,” Koivula said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the National Institute of Occupational Health, due to increasing sick leave, the situation in the workplace is now clearly different from the previous pandemic.

Koivula emphasizes that employers must ensure in the coming weeks that, for example, operational order-supply chains are not disrupted due to minor corona cases.

Department of Occupational Health urges employers to consider the use of FFP2 face masks. According to the facility, it protects its wearer better against omicron than a surgical mask. The use of the mask would be especially important for those who are not vaccinated, the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health says.

“We can assume that the next few months will be challenging for many workplaces as sick leave due to mild coronary infections increases,” Koivula says in a statement.

“We encourage workplaces to expand the practice of self-declaration for sick leave and to see the current situation as an opportunity to strengthen the trust capital within the work community.”

