There is Mail for you, the new confession of Alessia Quarto on the relationship with the now ex-husband

Alessia Quarto after the episode of You’ve Got Mail, aired on the evening of Saturday 8 January, has become a real one symbol. However, just a few hours ago, in an interview with the local radio The Radiazzahe revealed new details on his history with Giovanni.

Registration took place at August last year, for this reason the 29-year-old wanted to specify which are the current relationships, with the now ex-husband.

Giovanni asked the intervention by Maria De Filippi, so that she could help him do it to forgive from his wife. Since he was no longer able to meet her from the moment he made the terrible confession to her.

The man betrayed the woman, with one of his own relative, a few months after the wedding and after a terrible miscarriage. He just couldn’t get away from this relationship and made gods serious mistakes.

When it was gone now way out he decided to to confess all to his wife. From that moment Alessia Quarto has decided to let him and the two have heard only through the phone, but they are not more revised. The first meeting took place during the registration There is Mail for you.

Alessia Quarto’s confession on the local radio

The conductor of The Radiazza, Gianni Simioli, thanks to a telephone connection with the woman, he found out new important details on each other. Alessia Quarto said:

We recorded in August and I must say that things have improved, between me and me though. I did not go back with him, I made my choice and that will remain. Now I am better, compared to August I am a fairy tale, but it is still a long journey, a pain that must be faced. About spontaneous abortion I can say that it is a generic pain, because it was not the only wound in my life. The problem is not always betrayal, but disappointment and all that it entails, but one can always be reborn, indeed one must be reborn.

