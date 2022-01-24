Coronavirus Coronavirus infection in Iiris Suomela and Mika Lintilä

Monday, January 24, 2022
Coronavirus infection in Iiris Suomela and Mika Lintilä

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in World
Suomela became infected in a family circle.

The Greens Deputy Chairman Iris in Suomela and the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) coronavirus infection has been reported.

Suomela took a quick test at home on Monday, the result of which was positive. According to the press release, Suomela said that it was doing reasonably well.

“The child’s Korona now seems to have gripped me. Fortunately, both of us have been spared a serious illness. In its own right, this is certainly due to the three vaccines, ”Suomela stated in the press release.

Suomela has been voluntarily isolated at home since last Friday. She was informed at the time that her kindergarten child was ill.

Lintilä, for his part, said on Twitter that he had a positive corona result in a quick test today. He said he was asymptomatic and left telecommuting.

