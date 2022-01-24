Bitcoin recorded its worst week since May 2021 as it plunged 19% in the last seven days. The cryptomode is traded this Monday (24) for $33,894, down from $35,000 on Sunday (23).

According to CoinGlass, more than $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin has been liquidated in the last three days. The figure is the lowest since China announced a crackdown on miners and Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized the environmental damage caused by cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin’s devaluation takes place amid a context of capital flight to assets considered safer. This is because central banks are expected to raise interest rates, which increases the attractiveness of government bonds.

The market is waiting for the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank) to make consecutive interest rate adjustments starting in March to control inflation.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, also suffers a sharp drop this Monday (24), trading below $ 2,400.

