Coronavirus British Health Insurance Agency: Self-infected have significantly lower risk of hospitalization than in Delta

The British Health Security Agency is analyzing more than a million cases of the disease in collaboration with the University of Cambridge.

Self-infection the risk of hospitalization is about one-third of the corresponding risk of delta variant, according to an analysis by the British Health Insurance Agency.

According to the news agency Reuters.

The data from a collaborative analysis between the Agency and the University of Cambridge consisted of a total of approximately 528,000 case-specific cases and 573,000 delta cases.

The same analysis revealed that the vaccines in use also appeared to work well against omicron transformation.

“Based on the analysis, the risk of hospitalization is lower in micronutrient cases where a person with a symptomatic or asymptomatic infection had been given two or three doses of the vaccine. The risk of being hospitalized is 81 percent lower in those who have received three doses of the vaccine compared to non-vaccinated self-examination cases, ”says the National Board of Health.

In Britain the number of coronavirus infections detected has risen sharply with the omicron variant.

The country’s health authorities reported 189,846 new coronavirus infections on Friday, a new daily record in the UK.

However, the increase in the number of infections has not yet been reflected in the number of patients requiring intensive care.

The number of cases leading to hospitalization has started to increase, but in intensive care, the situation in the UK has remained stable throughout December, in contrast to previous peaks in the epidemic.

Senior Medical Adviser to the Health Security Agency Susan Hopkins says a recent analysis seems to be in line with other encouraging data from omicron. However, it is not yet worth celebrating.

“It is too early to draw definitive conclusions about the vulnerability of hospitals. The increased infectivity of Omikron and the increased number of cases in the English population over the age of 60 mean that it is likely that there will be significant pressure on healthcare in the coming weeks, ”Hopkins says, according to Reuters.

According to the news agency AFP, the health care system in England is currently burdened not only by coronary patients but also by absenteeism.

Absenteeism of hospital workers due to the coronavirus has more than doubled in the last month in England.

Omicron conversion the impact on the mortality caused by the corona pandemic received good news from South Africa on Thursday.

Read more: South Africa: Omicronutral retreat, effects of viral transformation on mortality negligible

The country announced on Thursday that the wave of infection caused by the omicron variant appears to be fading. The increase in infection rates in South Africa was tremendous, but the number of deaths caused by the omicron variant appears to be lower than in previous variants.

Omicron transformation has also spread strongly in Finland and the number of daily infections has grown faster than ever before during the epidemic.

Professor of Zoonotic Virology Olli Vapalahti said in an interview with HS that the average citizen is now at the highest risk of getting a corona infection.

He will be evaluated jointly by a professor of immunology Seppo Meren that the current omicron wave could ease by February.