Accidents In Kuopio, an empty timber truck and five passenger cars crashed – two people taken for inspection

In Kuopio There has been a crash in an empty timber truck and five cars in Northern Savonia. The accident site is on Ysitie at the eastern end of the Vartiala line at the intersection of Joensuuntie and Heikkilänraiti, the police in Eastern Finland say in a press release.

There were eight adults and two children in the vehicles at the time of the accident. Two adults have been taken to a care facility for review. According to police, no more serious injuries are known at this stage.

Police estimates from seven o’clock in the evening that traffic in the area will be interrupted for some time to come due to the clearing of the accident site. Police have directed the traffic.

The Rescue Department received an alert for the accident on Friday after 5 p.m. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The police point out that due to the condensation of the weather, the roads are very slippery and it is advisable to adapt the driving speeds to the weather and to ensure that the safety distances are sufficiently long.