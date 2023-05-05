Person 5 is back in PS Plus Collection, the collection of PS4 games accessible via PS5 for PlayStation service subscribers. The game had been removed in May 2022. There are some quirks though. First of all the game has only reappeared in certain regions and this is all happening within days of the PS Plus Collection disappearing.

The information was reported via ResertEra, where it is indicated that the game has reappeared in the PS Plus Collection in Brazil. Other reports mention other South American nations. For the moment, based on our verification, Persona 5 has not returned to the Italian catalog.

As mentioned, the even stranger thing is that it’s happening a few days afterdeleting the PS Plus Collectionscheduled for May 9. If the game were to be reintroduced for even just a few days, it would give those players who do not own it the possibility to claim it and add it to their library permanently, even after the collection has been removed (to access it, however, you would always need to be subscribed to PS Plus , like any game of the Essential level).

Of course, it could just be a Sony or Atlus mistake. In any case, for at least some players it was a good surprise. We therefore advise you to keep an eye on the PS Plus Collection these days and in any case to claim all the games on the list so as not to lose access in the future.

We also specify that we are talking about Persona 5, not Persona 5 Royale. Speaking of this latest version, here’s how much it has sold on PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.