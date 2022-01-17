Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Corona restrictions The Swedish government surprised the sports community with a looser-than-expected restriction decision

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2022
in World
Sport|Interest rate restrictions

The large arenas are accessible to 500 spectators in each auditorium block.

Swedish the government clarified audience restrictions on sporting events on Monday.

The government was expected to decide that a maximum of 500 spectators should be allowed to attend indoor sporting events, but the government will allow 500 spectators to enter each part of the auditorium in large arenas.

The new restriction policy will take effect on Wednesday.

“During the pandemic, sports organizations and clubs have developed non-communicative practices for the public at safety intervals. We raised this in our discussions with the government and the health authorities, ”said the chairman of the Swedish Sports Confederation RF Björn Eriksson said.

“It is very positive that sports activities are now being trusted and that 500 spectators are allowed access to each part of the auditorium.”

The decision will benefit event organizers with large arenas.

The new restriction regulation requires that spectators placed in different sections of the auditorium do not encounter each other during the event.

