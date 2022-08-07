Daily infections with the new Corona virus continued to rise today, Sunday, according to official data.
The health authorities announced that 20,033 new infections had been recorded during the past 24 hours.
According to the Russian “TASS” news agency, the number of new infections today is the highest in more than four months, specifically since March 30th.
Russia recorded 19,974 injuries on Saturday, 18,555 on Friday, 17,126 on Thursday, and 14,638 on Wednesday. What appears that injuries are steadily increasing.
Russia also recorded 44 new deaths due to infection with the Corona virus.
And the operations room for combating the spread of the virus announced that the total confirmed cases of corona in the country rose to 18,712,699 cases.
The total number of deaths rose to 382,741 cases.
#Corona #injuries #Russia #continue #rise
Leave a Reply