We already know that the selection of all PlayStation Plus games will expand in August with a slew of titles belonging to the Yakuza seriesincluding Yakuza 0, Yakuza: Kiwami and Yakuza: Kiwami 2.

These will be available to all PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium members for download, plus Yakuza: Like a Dragoncurrently available to members of the lowest PlayStation Plus membership level, the Essential.

However, the famous leaker of Dealabs BillbilKun in the last few hours has anticipated the arrival in the catalog of another title that will be made available starting August 16, 2022. The game in question, according to this indiscretion, should be Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

It is interesting to note that the title in question was recently confirmed for Xbox Game Pass, and consequently it cannot be excluded that the Ubisoft video game may actually also land on the Sony and PlayStation service.

The official list of new PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium content for the following month it should be announced on Wednesday 10 Augustso if Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands actually makes its debut on the service we’ll know in the next few days.

Meanwhile, for those who are subscribers only to the Essential tier, the free titles for the month of August are the aforementioned Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 And Little Nightmares.