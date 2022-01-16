Home page world

From: Marcus Gable

A look at the intensive care unit: Covid-19 has overshadowed everything here for almost two years. © Bodo Schackow/dpa

Thousands of people are in intensive care with Covid-19. An investigation has now analyzed how many of them are unvaccinated. It is also worth taking a look at the vaccination rate.

Munich – In the pandemic*, people are increasingly being divided into two groups – whether consciously or unconsciously. Here the vaccinated, there the unvaccinated. It makes no difference whether the latter refuse the spade because of real concerns or simply out of defiance. On many doors, the magic formula is 2G, access to restaurants* or retail stores is only permitted with a vaccination certificate or proof of health.

In contrast, the unvaccinated are clearly in the majority in the intensive care units of the clinics. This is the result of a study carried out by the Robert Koch Institute* (RKI) and the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI). The organizations have now published the numbers together.

Covid patients in intensive care units: almost two thirds are not vaccinated

According to this, 62 percent of the corona patients newly landed in intensive care units are not vaccinated. The vaccination status is known for almost 9,000 intensive care patients. Only 28 percent of them have received full immunization or even a booster shot. In addition, there are ten percent of cases in which there is incomplete immune protection, which means: They have recovered without vaccination or were only partially immunized.

The data was collected between December 14, 2021 and January 12, 2022, so it is very fresh. However, RKI and DIVI emphasize that these numbers alone are not sufficient to assess the effectiveness of the vaccination. In order to make this transfer, the numbers would have to be set in relation to the development of the general vaccination rate, for example.

So far, 72.3 percent of the population is considered fully immunized. 45.1 percent have already received their booster vaccination.

Omicron wave rolls on: Lauterbach refers to 55 million additional vaccine doses

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has just campaigned aggressively * for the spade against Covid-19. “I appeal to your reason, I appeal to your solidarity,” emphasized the SPD politician in the Bundestag in the direction of the hesitant: “Many of us make great sacrifices to protect them. Please seize the opportunity at least for the first vaccination.”

In view of the omicron mutation, the unvaccinated and the elderly are particularly at risk. The Ministry of Health bought 55 million additional doses of the vaccine: “The vaccine is available for anyone who wants a booster vaccination*.” The goal is now “to make the wall of the omicron wave a steep hill or at least the height to limit the wall”. So that the intensive care units are not flooded again. (mg) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA