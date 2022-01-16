Florence (AFP)

Donald Trump, during a gathering of his supporters in Arizona, repeated allegations of his victory in the last presidential elections in the United States, criticizing “Washington politicians” who want to “control” Americans’ lives.

“We’re tired of Washington’s politicians controlling our lives, we’re tired of the duties,” Trump said, adding that “radical Democrats want to make the United States a communist country.”

He reiterated his claims, which he has continued to make since the last presidential election in November 2020, saying: “We won the elections. We won a big victory, and we cannot let them get away with that easily.”

Before him, a number of orators ignited the enthusiasm of the masses by criticizing President Joe Biden, in addition to criticizing the “boxed media” against which the former president’s supporters booed.

In the meeting, all of Trump’s usual positions were re-launched from the stolen elections to the injustice of the media, including opening the borders and considering that the United States has become “a laughing stock for the whole world.”