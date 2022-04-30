DThe nationwide seven-day incidence has continued to fall. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Saturday morning as 717.4 (previous day 758.5; previous week: 821.7; previous month: 1663.0). However, the incidence does not provide a complete picture of the development of the infection, also because the official reporting data depends on the testing behavior of the population. The RKI therefore analyzes other parameters regularly – but not on a daily basis. In their weekly report published on Thursday, the experts assumed, among other things, that the key figures for hospital admissions had continued to decrease.

The health authorities in Germany recently reported 87,298 new corona infections to the RKI within one day, as can be seen from figures from Saturday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:02 a.m. (previous week: 135,079 registered infections). The values ​​vary significantly between the individual days of the week, as some federal states do not report to the RKI, especially at weekends.

Almost 25 million infections in Germany

According to the new information, 159 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 234 deaths. This number also fluctuates a lot from day to day, since only a few data are reported to the RKI at the weekend.

The RKI has counted 24,798,067 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

It has been proven that 510.54 million people worldwide have contracted the corona virus. This is the result of a Reuters count based on official data. After that, more than 6.62 million people died with or from the virus. According to experts, the number of unreported cases is likely to be significantly larger. The United States has the highest numbers. Over 81.2 million cases of infection were registered there. More than 994,306 people have died related to the virus. This was first detected in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, from where it spread worldwide.