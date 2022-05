Two men lost their lives at the chemical company Xycarb in Helmond in 2014: Toon from Veldhoven and Tonny from Nijmegen. Toon’s relatives have written a book about it and to this day they give lectures to draw attention to safety. Tonny’s family chose to remain in the background and so far have not commented on the accident. A double portrait of mourning.

Also listen to the story of Karien and Patrick, the relatives of Toon, in our podcast.