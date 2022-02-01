Home page world

From: Marc Dimitriu

General practitioner Christian Kröner is fighting fake news about the corona vaccination on social media. © Stefan Puchner/dpa

dr Christian Kröner is a general practitioner in Neu-Ulm. But for over a year he has also been on social media as a vaccination explainer. With success.

Neu-Ulm – Dr. Christian Kröner has been leading a kind of double life for about a year: during the day he takes care of his patients as usual. In the evening, however, he reads the latest information about the corona virus and vaccination, keeps himself up to date and shares the new findings with his followers, especially on Twitter. So you could say he’s an impactor.

Corona: family doctor becomes an impactor

It all began at the turn of the year 2020/2021, when Germany was in the middle of a violent corona wave and the vaccinations were just starting, which gave many people hope, but some were also skeptical. The doctor was a supporter of the vaccination from the start and hung an information sheet with the most important questions and answers about the corona vaccination on the door of his practice. With a little humor, but clear and precise words, he put together all the important information there to take away his patients’ fears, reports the BR.

He posted a photo of the note on his private Facebook profile. However, at the urging of a friend, he made it public and the photo went viral on social media, becoming a real hit. That’s how his new part-time job began, since then he’s been fighting false information and trying to provide people with knowledge through credible sources. “I really enjoy this educational work. And I can use it to reach people who would otherwise not be reached.”

dr Christian Kröner fights against misinformation on social media and also speaks on TV

As a result, the media became aware and he regularly gave interviews and was invited to TV shows. In February 2021, on the ARD program “report Munich”, he advocated taking seven doses from the Biontech ampoules instead of the six doses permitted at the time. A seventh dose often had to be removed from the ampoules.

“It was a political issue and it was clear to me and many other doctors that we could do it. Before that, we threw a lot of vaccine in the garbage, it cost human lives, it shouldn’t have been,” Kröner now explains to BR.

Even now he is still trying to explain. On January 26, 2022, he was a guest in the Munich Round (BR) on the subject of “Corona vaccination requirements” and warned in particular of the long-term effects of Corona.

His commitment also caused criticism – in the summer of 2021 he made negative headlines himself with a mistake

However, he not only receives praise for his work, but also criticism. The doctor, who is followed by over 34,000 people on Twitter (as of February 1, 2022), is also frequently insulted and threatened. He even received death threats. “Obviously that’s not something to be happy about. But I think where there is a certain reach, people who don’t like you very much will come and you have to live with that,” says Kröner.

Again and again he brings the escalating attacks against himself to the display. Some of the perpetrators have already had to appear in court.

However, the doctor made mistakes himself. In the summer of 2021 there were plenty of negative headlines: Because Dr. Kröner had stored the Biontech vaccine too warm in his practice. “Something like that shouldn’t happen, but unfortunately it happened back then,” he says today. However, he reacted directly at the time and offered his patients antibody tests to check whether the vaccination was effective or whether they needed to be vaccinated again. (md)