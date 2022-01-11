A new strain of the coronavirus named “Deltacron”, which would combine genetic material from both the delta variant and the Omicron, was announced by scientists in Cyprus last weekend. However, several health experts are beginning to doubt this mutation and say that it is probably a laboratory processing error.

A specialist in Covid-19 at the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Krutika Kuppalli posted on her Twitter account that there is a chance that there was a “laboratory contamination of fragments of Ômicron and Delta”.

+ Deltacron: new strain of coronavirus is identified in Cyprus

a person with #COVID-19 + #Influenza does NOT have #Fluron #deltacron is not real and is likely due to sequencing artifact (lab contamination of #Omicron sequence fragments in a #Delta specimen) Let’s not merge of names of infectious diseases and leave it to celebrity couples — Krutika Kuppalli, MD FIDSA (@KrutikaKuppalli) January 9, 2022

The doubt was shared by virologist Tom Peacock, from Imperial College London, also on the social network. According to the doctor, “the deltacron sequences reported by various media appear to be clearly contamination.”

According to the American magazine Newsweek, the director of viral genomes at the University of Louisiana, Krista Queen, said that the probable source of the error can be traced to the genetic sequencing used to identify the Covid samples that the Cyprus team collected.

Jeremy Kamil, professor of microbiology and immunology also at the University of Louisiana, says that deltacron is “100% a mistake”.

The discovery of deltacron was announced by University of Cyprus biology professor Leondios Kostrikis. According to CNBC, Kostrikis announced that he had found 25 cases of mutation of what would be a new variant of the coronavirus.

