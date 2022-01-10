Home page politics

Those who have recovered will soon have to present digital evidence if they want to visit restaurants and the like. © IMAGO / Eibner

The health ministers of the federal states consulted with the head of department Lauterbach and considered new corona rules. Those who have recovered must pay attention to this “promptly”.

Berlin – New Year, old topic: on Monday (January 10), the federal and state health ministers met for the first Corona live switch in 2022 and introduced new rules. They affect the vaccination centers – but above all those who have recovered.

The vaccination centers are to remain open until the end of the year, as Saxony-Anhalt’s Minister of Health Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD *) and Saarland’s Minister of Health Monika Bachmann (CDU *) announced after the conference with their country colleagues. Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach * (SPD) has promised “that the funding will be secured by the end of the year,” said Grimm-Benne.

Corona conference of health ministers corrects “fatal” vaccination errors from the previous year

Bachmann, who brought in the application from Saarland, praised the understanding. “With this decision, the state, the districts and municipalities, but especially the employees who are doing great things in the vaccination centers, can reliably plan for the year 2022,” she said. “It would have been fatal to repeat the measures from the past and to suspend the funding prematurely.”

In addition, the state ministers have decided that in future people who have recovered from the coronavirus * should only use a QR code to prove their status digitally. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has promised to implement this promptly, said Grimm-Benne.

Corona: Health ministers are planning digital proof for those who have recovered

The SPD politician is currently the chairwoman of the conference of health ministers. The Federal Ministry is to create a corresponding legal basis “with which the obligation to exclusively present a digitally readable health record” becomes possible for access controls, for example for events or in restaurants. This would be possible by storing the evidence in the Corona warning app.

The heads of department plead for a quick solution to the general compulsory vaccination * being discussed. “At the health ministers’ conference we were of the opinion that the general vaccination should come,” said Grimm-Benne. A corresponding bill should ideally come from the middle of the Bundestag, she said. “We have the request that it go as quickly as possible, we are losing the necessary time here.”

Health minister in Corona live: Different opinions in the vaccination register

There are still different positions on the question of whether a vaccination register should be introduced or not, according to the SPD politician. At their first regular conference this year, the health ministers also discussed a possible fourth corona vaccination. So far, the booster vaccination campaign * with booster vaccinations has been running in Germany. Israel, on the other hand, is vaccinating for the fourth time. Grimm-Benne left it open to what extent one would like to follow this example. More scientific research is needed first, she said. (dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA