The German healthcare system has a problem, it is overwhelmed. This makes it all the more important to wear a mask again.

LNo Corona appeals from Health Minister Karl Lauterbach were heard. But over the holidays he spoke out about the virus again. Lauterbach advised testing, vaccination and wearing a mask. You should avoid celebrating indoors and prefer working from home. Personal responsibility is required. In summary, he said: Don't get infected with respiratory infections.

It didn't take long before the warning minister was accused of scaremongering – and that's not surprising. The appeals heard countless times are falling silent in a pandemic-weary society – and raise the question of why one should be careful again after months of suggestions, including by Lauterbach, that things were no longer so wild with the coronavirus.