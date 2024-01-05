Larian Studios announced with a post on Twitter that i ban on Xbox imposed on some users who uploaded hot sequences of Baldur's Gate 3 with public visibility will be revoked in these hours.

As you may remember, a few days ago we discovered that loading hot sequences of Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox can lead to a ban, given that the contents in question are detected by the system and each upload constitutes an infringement of the cloud terms of use.

However, it is also true that the uploads were often carried out unconsciouslyleaving the default setting where the intent was to send clips to individual users, and so Larian promised it would investigate the matter.