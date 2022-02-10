Prince Charles (73) has again been infected with the corona virus. The British heir apparent tested positive this morning, Clarence House announced.











For Charles it is already the second time that he has corona. In March 2020, he was one of the first to test positive. He had ‘mild symptoms’ at the time, but was still able to work from home.

Charles is currently in self-isolation. His planned visit to Winchester has been canceled. The palace wants to schedule the visit later. Last night, the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla attended a British Asian Trust gala at the British Museum in London. He also shook several hands there, as can be seen in the photos.

In addition to Charles, King Felipe of Spain and the Danish Queen Margrethe are also in quarantine after a positive corona test. They both have mild symptoms.

