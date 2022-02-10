BERLIN (Reuters) – The rise in the number of daily Covid-19 infections in Germany is slowing, data from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Thursday, indicating that the fourth wave of the pandemic in the country may soon level off.

Germany reported 247,862 new coronavirus cases daily on Thursday, up 5% from a week ago. The incidence of infection in seven days per 100,000 people also rose to 1,465, against 1,451 the day before.

The adjusted rate of hospitalizations in Germany rose slightly to 10.96 per 100,000 people, from 10.88 the day before.

Last month, the German health minister said the wave of coronavirus in Germany is expected to peak in mid-February. The stabilization of the number of cases means that the country can begin to discuss the easing of its restrictive measures in the fight against Covid-19.

Several federal states in Germany have already announced the easing of restrictions, as fears of pressure from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the health system subside.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)

The post Covid-19 wave in Germany slows down and regions start to ease restrictions appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Covid19 #wave #Germany #slows #regions #ease #restrictions