After corn futures fell to the lowest level in 2 1/2 years, bargain grain purchases are picking up slightly in the prices, reported Samuel Sarmiento.

The economist, futures adviser to the Chicago Stock Exchangeagricultural policies and agribusiness, announced that this Monday, the corn futures to July 2023 gained 4 dollars to settle at 224.69 dollars, which means a reference price of $4,874 per ton of corn (considering the BASE of 61 dollars proposed by SEGALMEX), while September 2023 corn futures rose $2 to settle at $193.79.

On the other hand, wheat futures as of July 2023 lost 1.2 dollars to settle at 233.78 dollars, which means a reference price of $4,551 per ton of durum wheat and $4,586 per ton of bread wheat (considering the BASES of 33 and 35 dollars proposed by SEGALMEX for sinaloa).