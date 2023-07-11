The AC Milan club continues to involve fan token holders in the pre-season activities of Pioli’s boys: the detail
Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan 2023-2024 season officially began with the Milanello rally and now all off-field issues will have to gradually – and slowly – give way to sweat, lactic acid and double sessions under the July sun. At the same time, the summer friendlies will also begin, basically of increasing difficulty as the official debut in the second half of August approaches. The heart of the Rossoneri’s tests will obviously be the tour of the United States which will see the Devil engaged in three appointments between Los Angeles – in California – and Las Vegas, in Nevada. It will be the flagship of the month and a half of the pre-season and the club – well aware of this – is meeting the growing expectation of the fans by teasing them with various initiatives related to the world of fan tokens.
White or red?
—
Clearly the triple match on West Coast American blossoms in its uniqueness with the Fly with the team initiative which has already been discussed, but in recent days the Milan fans have had the opportunity to affect another detail of the overseas adventure of Pioli’s team. This is the official pennant of the Summer Tour 2023, which will be exchanged at the beginning of the matches, chosen according to the taste of the digital token community: there were two options available to voters, with the red variant winning even by doubling the white design. Less and less now, Milan warms up the engines and the fans cultivate enthusiasm.
