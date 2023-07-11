Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan 2023-2024 season officially began with the Milanello rally and now all off-field issues will have to gradually – and slowly – give way to sweat, lactic acid and double sessions under the July sun. At the same time, the summer friendlies will also begin, basically of increasing difficulty as the official debut in the second half of August approaches. The heart of the Rossoneri’s tests will obviously be the tour of the United States which will see the Devil engaged in three appointments between Los Angeles – in California – and Las Vegas, in Nevada. It will be the flagship of the month and a half of the pre-season and the club – well aware of this – is meeting the growing expectation of the fans by teasing them with various initiatives related to the world of fan tokens.