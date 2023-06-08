Wheat empanadas are known throughout Spain, eternal participants in snacks and birthday parties, and great allies of the prepared food sections of supermarkets, because they last a long time at room temperature (and it is difficult for an empanada to go bad, even if it is very little). money you spend on its ingredients).

But there is an empanada that, for me, is a little above the wheat empanada, and it is not very famous outside of Galicia. I’m talking about corn empanada, one of the Spanish recipes that uses this wonderful cereal. Beyond those sweet and cloying cans, once cooked it is crunchy, full of flavor and has a beautiful color. In addition to corn, these empanadas have something even better: their fillings, typically sea mollusks. The one with cockles is a classic, but if you have just been paid you can fill it with scallops and give yourself to the good life with a glass of albariño on the side.

Notice to sailors: corn dough, although it contains a little wheat flour to make it more manageable, will not acquire as resistant a structure as a 100% wheat dough would, since corn does not generate gluten, which is the responsible for the elasticity of the masses. That is why when it comes to shaping it in the mold we will not be able to stretch it with a rolling pin, but we will have to go taking pieces, stretching them one by one, and go making a puzzle connecting them until we cover the entire mold. This can result in some cracks being made in the oven, but don’t worry: they are very characteristic of the aesthetics of these empanadas, and if you let it cool completely it will not fall apart when cut.

Time : 60 minutes Difficulty : Have patience to form the empanada with pieces of dough Ingredients For 4-6 people For the empanada dough 250 g of untreated cornmeal

100 g of strong wheat flour

250 ml of water

10 g fresh yeast

6g of salt For the filling 1.5kg of shelled cockles (or 300g of any mollusc meat)

A splash of white wine (optional)

1 medium onion

1/2 red bell pepper

3 garlic cloves Instructions 1. Submerge the cockles in salt water for two hours, changing the water halfway through so that they release any soil they may have. 2. For the dough, mix the corn flour, wheat flour and salt in a bowl. In another bowl, mix the water and dilute the fresh yeast in it. Make a hole in the center of the flour, add the water, and incorporate little by little until a dough is formed. Knead with your hands for three to four minutes, until a smooth dough with a plasticine texture is formed. Transfer the dough to a bowl, cover it, and let it rise for an hour at room temperature.

