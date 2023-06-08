The Dutch Ihssane was fired by the Algerian embassy after years of loyal service. Unjustified, the judge ruled. But the embassy ignores the ruling and Ihssane does not get what he is entitled to. The Dutch government is struggling with these and similar matters, says Bram Endedijk, and has few legal legs to stand on. But does the Netherlands always behave properly abroad?

