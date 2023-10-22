Sprint cancelled

No Sprint race in Australia as far as MotoGP is concerned. The program had brought forward the Sprint to 04:00 in the hope of avoid bad weatherbut in the end the Race Direction decided not to jeopardize the safety of the premier class riders.

The words of Francesco Bagnaia on Sky Sport MotoGP

“It’s always sad not to be able to race because there are always chances of losing or gaining points. This morning in the Warm-Up we had a problem with the bike and I wasn’t able to push as much as I would have liked, but we knew what it was and I would have expected that there was something wrong. We were ready, also because in the wet we have always made steps forward and therefore we would have fought to win the race we had to give up points that would have been useful. In any case, the weather situation in the Warm-Up was critical. The Moto3 managed to race but they finished with 18 men and it was really at the limit. In Moto2 I know that Vietti crashed due to the wind in Turn-1, so he was really at his limit. There was a wrong setting on the rear rather than a real problem and it didn’t allow me to take fast corners because it made me feel the wind much more than it actually was. It was a limitation that we had resolved. given Japan and Argentina this year we always go fast in the wet, and it would have been interesting because in the corners where there was no wind I went fast and felt good.”

“This weekend we struggled a bit in qualifying because we worked a lot with the race tyre, and it was important to get right with the average. We’ll see from the next one whether we can be immediately in front. We had a good time this weekend because we gained points, but I agree that on Friday we need to be at the front. We knew that the last two tests would be more complicated, together with Japan, because they are tracks where I have never been a magician. Last year here I barely finished 3rd, so I’m happy to leave these 3 races with two second places and a victory, and now we’re going to tracks like Thailand and Malaysia where I feel better. In Thailand I had an extraordinary weekend, always at the pace of the best. In turn 7-8 I had seen Di Giannantonio’s hesitation in changing gear, and at that point I took advantage of the little more rubber I had to dive into number 8, also because I told myself that this was the right moment, and it was It was an overtaking of inertia. Instead, I recommend seeing the overtaking at Turn-4 on the last lap of yesterday’s race because it’s fun and I passed in a space that wasn’t there. My ambition was to pass Zarco too, but I would have exaggerated. I wanted to go to the outside because Martin was in difficulty, but as I saw Zarco enter I understood that he would open a hole and I crossed to the other side”.