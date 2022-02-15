Year in, year out and Corinthians remains the protagonist of women’s football in Brazil. On Sunday (13), the 1-0 victory over Grêmio, at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, with a goal by midfielder Gabi Zanotti in the 48th minute of the second half, gave the white-and-whites the title of the first edition of the Supercopa do Brasil. . In addition to snatching the 11th trophy (in 14 finals) since 2016, when the project was resumed, Timão presented the fans with some of the new faces of the 2022 season.

The club announced seven reinforcements to fight for the fourth championships in São Paulo, Brazil and Libertadores: goalkeeper Lelê, defender Andressa, side Paulinha, midfielders Mariza and Liana Salazar and forwards Jaqueline and Mylena. Paulinha, Jaqueline and Salazar were on the field in the Supercup, and the last one was a starter in all three matches, scoring 2-0 over Real Brasília, last Wednesday (9), at Arena Barueri.

“They [reforços] are understanding the work and dedicated a lot in training. They are talented girls. We managed to strengthen ourselves in all positions. We need a little more time, obviously”, commented coach Arthur Elias at a press conference.

Another highlight was midfielder Ellen, 18, who became the first player from the base to defend the main team of Corinthians when replacing Gabi Zanotti against Real Brasília. She also played in the final, entering the spot for midfielder Tamires. Goalkeeper Rillary, another formed at the club, was an option on the bench against Grêmio, after starting Kemelly was injured during the warm-up and gave way to Paty.

“Ellen has an interesting projection and we’re raising it. She is far from ready, but the work is built like this. I, as a coach, need to have the courage and intelligence to use these moments for everyone who is with me”, said Arthur.

The reinforcements were hired to supply the casualties compared to last season. Defenders Poliana (São José-SP) and Pardal (São Paulo), midfielder Ingryd (Ferroviária), midfielder Andressinha (Palmeiras) and forwards Cacau (São Paulo) and Vic Albuquerque (Madrid CFF, from Spain) left Timão in December.

