Corinthians They beat Internacional this Wednesday on penalties (4-3), with whom they tied 1-1 in regular time in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores Femenina, and will play the final of the continental tournament against Palmeiras, who beat Atlético Nacional on Tuesday .

At the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, the Bravas took advantage of the extra women they had for a good part of the second half to balance the loads of a match that was dominated by their rivals.

In the penalty shootout, Tarciane, Luana, Mariza and Fernandinha scored for Timao and only Vic Albuquerque missed, who had scored the goal with which the team tied the game in regular time that their rivals were winning with a goal from Priscila . Djeni, Bruna Benites and Roberta celebrated for the Red Gurias and Tauane and Isa Hass missed.

The game started with a lot of fight in the middle of the field, but the Gurias Coloradas were the ones who tried to be deep, led by Belén Aquino who moved throughout the attack front to offer herself as a passing option for her teammates. The Uruguayan had the first opportunity with a mid-range shot that Lelê saved with ease in the 15th.

In that context, Timao looked disoriented and had many difficulties because Gabi Zanotti, Duda Sampaio or Jheniffer appeared very little, who were called to bring their team closer to Gabi Barbieri’s goal. The 0-1 for the Porto Alegre team reached the 30th in a lethal counterattack led by Aquino, who filtered a pass for Priscila who, with the mark on her, managed to get a low shot in one-on-one to overcome Lelê’s resistance.

Those directed by Lucas Piccinato They were close to increasing the advantage at the end of the initial stage in another counterattack in which the Paraguayan Fabiola Sandoval enabled the winger Tâmara who took a very strong shot that was saved by the Timao goalkeeper. For the second half, Corinthians tried to attack and to do so, coach Arthur Elias sent Gabi Portilho onto the field.

However, his team had many difficulties breaking down the defense and creating opportunities against an opponent who looked very comfortable. The game changed at 64 when left back Eskerdinha was sent off for a double warning and Inter was left with 10.

To this we must add that minutes before the Gurias Coloradas lost Aquino due to injury and then they experienced a scare due to a strong foul suffered by Priscila, who even cried but continued on the field for a few minutes until she was replaced.

In that context, Corinthians had a clear opportunity to tie at 67 with a shot from Albuquerque that passed close to the right upright. The Sao Paulo team was not being clear, but in the 79th, Portilho, in a great individual play on the right, sent a cross that with an accurate header sent the back of the Albuquerque net. Despite having one less player, Inter tried to find the advantage again but did not get the advantage, while Timao did not take advantage of the extra player to avoid penalties.

However, that phase of the match arrived and the Bravas celebrated qualifying for a final in which they will seek their fourth title after Hass, one of Inter’s best players in the tournament, missed the final penalty.

EFE

More sports news