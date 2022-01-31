They lynch the president of the INE for talking to the parties. And the head of the Interior…?

Faced with the disheveled brunette for Ricardo Monreal’s irreproachable and already crushed crusade against police arbitrariness and political persecution of the Machuchón of Veracruz, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, supplanted the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, to order:

“A sterile debate that only affects us is over. But it’s not worth wearing down the movement with those kinds of divisions. This is the time of unity and that commission was more beneficial to the interests of the opposition,” he said, referring to the special to determine the existence of abuses of authority and violations in the chiefdom of Cuitláhuac García (whose only example of achievement of the 4T he has crowed about is the free use of toilets at gas stations).

“Imagine, we ourselves are opening the debate on whether or not it was convenient to disappear the powers in a state that governs someone emanating from this movement. It’s good that they reflected, it’s good that the page is turned… ”, the Plenary of his party’s caucus in the Senate said at the inauguration.

He paraphrased Luis Echeverría: “Let’s not waste time in sterile battles” (“sterile complaints”, the centenarian former president used to repeat).

He reflected:

“If we are not capable of staying united, we will not be capable of exercising the moral authority” to comply with the agreements, he said, calling for “unity among those of us who are at home, those of us who are part of this movement, which is not an improvised move.

With the “moral authority” of who attacks the INE for one more of the customary invitations that all the parties -including Morena- have made to the president counselor, but the open interference of the federal government in his party is not “condemned”?

Before the same faction, they spoke more about the cabinet, among them the one who lacks all “moral authority”: the Secretary of Education Delfina Gómez, responsible for the electoral crime of deducting ten percent of their salary for the cause from half a thousand municipal employees of Texcoco.

Another impervious to ethics: the president of the Board of Directors in the Chamber of Deputies (Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, who committed the stupidity of criminally denouncing what he should have done in the Electoral Tribunal), got on the Metro to con the unsuspecting with the question:

“Do you agree that Lorenzo Córdova and Ciro (Murayama) have (sic) gone to the PAN to speak ill of the government?”

The three or four he cheated answered the obvious no, and he also asked them about a fanciful assumption: “That a soccer referee went to an America party and spoke ill of Chivas, what do you think…?”

Excited, the sudden and pathetic wagoner shouted: “We have to get them out! Lawrence, resign! People here are asking for it, get out…!”

Trickster, he finished like this: “We have already seen what the people think, the people, not the opinologists, not the commentators, not the high-ranking bureaucrats, not the coryphaeus of Lorenzo and Ciro.”

And many believe them…