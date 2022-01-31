His name is Mario Alonso Villa García, a prepared man with great vision in the sport. He was born in Pericos, Mocorito, and since he can remember his “only vice” has been sports. He has stood out as a professional soccer referee, and for years he has devoted himself to preparing great prospects for Mocorita sports.

Mario Villa showed us that when you have a will you can do many positive things. Sport in Mocorito has disappeared for many years, not many competitors have come out to represent their municipality, now with the dedication and disposition of this character, sport in the Magical Town has had another face.

The concern to do things well and stop being the “ugly duckling” has been put to work and that is reflected. In Mocorito there is a lot of material in athletics, boxing, beach volleyball and soccer, it requires support and a lot of will to do something for them.

Every authority that contributes and invests in sport will always be well seen by the people. There is a great opportunity for someone to arrive once and for all and put all the sports people to work and start playing sports in Mocorito. It’s never too late to start. Mocorito has tourism, culture but in sports it has needed more attention.

Supporting people like Alonso Villa is betting on the revival of sport in the southern part of the municipality. Pericos can be a trigger and it is time to rescue the sport. Hopefully there will be a quick response and not have more of the same. Hugs and have a great day dear reader friend.