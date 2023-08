Serrano heart and The Ronischstwo renowned cumbia orchestras, performed at the mining camp Bolsa Negra, in La Paz (Bolivia), and the one who enjoyed it the most was the public, since they had the privilege of choosing the group of their choice because both were in the same place.

The fans of both groups were happy with the decision to unite these great bands. “The best came together,” wrote one of the users.

