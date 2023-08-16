Scientists from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China conducted a study and found that shift work increases the risk of developing anxiety and depression. It’s in the magazine JAMA Network August 14th.

More than 175 thousand employees and self-employed workers took part in the study, 16.2% of the subjects reported shift work.

According to the findings of scientists, those participants in the study who worked in shifts, the risk of developing depression was 31% higher than those who worked on a different schedule, and anxiety – by 21%. It is clarified that there was no significant difference between shift work day and night, writes “Reedus”.

According to the authors of the study, “shift work should be considered an occupational hazard” and also needs to develop public health interventions to improve the mental health of shift workers.

August 10, psychiatrist Yuri Sivolap in an interview with the site kp.ru stated that the tendency to constantly put off even important and urgent matters may be a sign of a form of depressive disorder. According to him, a decrease in productivity and a deterioration in concentration of attention often become symptoms of depression, in this state a person can hardly begin to complete the task, the channel notes. “360”. In order to distinguish between ordinary laziness and the development of a depressive disorder, the doctor urged him to consult a psychiatrist.

In July, psychologist Ksenia Zharkova revealed that gardening can have a calming effect. According to her, there is a lot of uncertainty in life, and in the country there is an illusion of control, the ability to focus on one thing, writes RT.

In July, scientists at the Isfahan University of Technology in Iran concluded that eating unhealthy plant foods such as potatoes, fruit juices, refined grains and foods high in sugar increased the risk of anxiety and depression. The study noted that eating healthy plant foods, such as whole grains, healthy vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, vegetable oils, coffee and tea, was not associated with changes in the risk of developing these disorders.

In June, nutritionist Lidia Ionova in an interview NSN stated that depression cannot be cured by eating bananas, eggs and nuts. According to her, there are no scientific studies to prove this. She explained that depression is treated with psychotherapy, behavioral activation and many other methods.

Earlier, psychiatrist, President of the Independent Psychiatric Association of Russia Yuri Savenko spoke about the dangers of antidepressants. According to him, taking such drugs without a doctor’s prescription threatens to disrupt both the physical and spiritual state of a person. Only a psychiatrist can prescribe such drugs. Uncontrolled intake of such medications sometimes leads to anxiety and even suicide, the TV channel notes. “Star”.