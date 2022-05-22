Copenhagen has achieved this Sunday, with a 3-0 victory over Aalborg, its fourteenth title of the Danish Super League of football. Goals from Hakon Arnar Haraldsson (m.8), Lukas Lerager (m.49+) and Isak Bergmann Johannesson (m.53) sentenced the crown for the team from the capital, in which Pep Biel started. The party was absolute in the Parken stadium.

There was no emotion. Because Midtjylland needed Copenhagen to lose and win Randers by a landslide. None of that happened because Jess Thorup’s men held their own against an opponent who barely bothered in a couple of actions in the first half.

Copenhagen regains the crown after two years in which Midtjylland and Brondby were proclaimed champions. The next campaign will play the Champions League qualifiers.