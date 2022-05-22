Mohammed bin Zayed… the man of the stage
By choosing the members of the Federal Supreme Council, the rulers of the Emirates, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as President of the State, a new bright page has been opened in the Emirates and in the region in general. If Sheikh Zayed is the founder and unifier of the state and the maker of the development revolution, and Sheikh Khalifa is the leader of empowerment, then Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is the one who will consolidate the gains and achievements and move the resurgent UAE to the top of leadership and progress, as well as extending the radiance of the Emirati model in the Arab and international environments.
In fact, these qualitative trends have begun in recent years under the auspices and leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed personally in three main aspects, which we briefly refer to: the first; Moving the national development project from the stage of comprehensive economic take-off, rapid technological expansion and vital commercial dynamism, to the horizon of qualifying the UAE to be a locomotive for the regional economy and an essential axis of the global globalization system.
This transfer required a comprehensive review of public policies, plans and legislation, as well as the environment and polarization of the determinants of the current technological revolution within a new perspective of industrial and technical progress. second; Establishing a new strategic approach for the state within the circles of its Gulf, Arab and regional interests in the broadest sense, ending with the surrounding international race.
This approach is governed by three clear principles: supporting stability, civil peace and the sovereignty of the nation state, diversifying regional and international partnerships according to a map that distributes the new geopolitical power of the world, and confronting the dangers of extremism, terrorism and religious extremism. This approach has allowed for several visible gains, including: the explicit international recognition of the UAE’s standing and its active role in various global agendas, the UAE’s qualitative contribution to preserving the safety and stability of the countries of the region in the face of the forces of extremism and chaos, the control of foreign-backed militias, and the establishment of standards of balance, solidarity and cooperation in relations with Regional and international parties.
Third; Transforming the UAE into an Arab and international cultural pole that embraces thought and creativity and embraces the values of tolerance, openness and dialogue within a broad, universal human perspective. In recent years, the UAE has turned into a permanent capital of Arab and Islamic culture with its scientific and educational institutions, research centers and awards.
The UAE has also become the first sponsor of civilized dialogue and interaction initiatives, and the first country to criminalize contempt for religions and sacred symbols and to allocate an entire ministerial sector to tolerance and peaceful coexistence. These gains reflect prominent features in the personality of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the President of the State, who represents a model for the Arab leaders required at this dangerous and sensitive stage in the history of the Arabs and the world.
The imprints of this visionary Arab leader were visible in the severe crises that afflicted the Arab world in recent years, from the war in Yemen, which required support from the Arab coalition alongside Saudi Arabia in defending the legitimate government, where the UAE assumed a large part of the burdens of this role, to Egypt The UAE’s presence was tangible and decisive in defending the security and stability of the state and supporting the economic reform projects that have taken place in recent years.
It is the same role that emerged in the orientations of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in the various crisis and afflicted Arab arenas in the East and the Maghreb. There is no doubt that His Highness’s wide and diverse culture, high moral qualities, great humility, closeness to the citizen, and strong desire for serious and objective dialogue and discussion… are rare qualifications that enable him to assume the great trust in this pivotal country, which attracts the attention of the entire world.
In one of the most dangerous moments of the formation of the international system and in one of the most difficult stages of political and societal transformation in the Arab world, the urgent need for a far-sighted and thoughtful leadership such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed appears, in order to preserve and develop the developmental achievement within the state and in order to fortify the regional security system In contrast to the serious internal and external challenges that are eroding the crumbling Arab system.
Hence, it is appropriate to bet on this seasoned leader who knew the paths and corridors of international diplomacy, had the widest knowledge of open regional files, and was well aware of the requirements for adaptation and adaptation to the current global realities. The point is that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is undoubtedly a man of the stage internally and regionally, and therefore his deserved choice as President of the UAE constitutes a glimmer of great hope in his country and in the Arab world as a whole.
*Mauritanian academic
