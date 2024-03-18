Barcelona (AFP)

After going through a real crisis last January, which led to the decision of its former coach and legend, Xavi Hernandez, to announce his departure from Barcelona at the end of the current season, it seems that the Catalan team has emerged from the “dark tunnel” recently, as evidenced by its remarkable victory over Atletico Madrid by three goals. Clean, in the last stronghold, achieving a series of 10 matches without loss.

At the “Wanda Metropolitano” stadium, the Spanish champion confirmed its final awakening, with a resounding victory over Atletico, which had not completely recovered from the tremendous effort made by its players during their elimination of Italian Inter, after two extra time and penalty kicks last Wednesday in the Champions League, to achieve its seventh victory in the last 10. matches, and rose from fourth to second place for the first time since its hideous defeat at home to Villarreal 2-5, which prompted Xavi to resign in an attempt to free his team’s players from pressure.

The performance of the Catalan team, which Xavi described as “the best this season,” highlighted the elements that allowed Barcelona to regain its balance, starting with a solid defense that prevented any goals from conceding in the last four matches for the first time this season, after months of fluctuation in its level, which cost The team is very expensive in the Spanish League (8 points behind Real Madrid), and the terrible defeat against Real Madrid in particular 1-4 in the Super Cup and its exit from the Spanish Cup also in the quarter-finals.

After being subjected to violent criticism from local newspapers, due to his tactical choices, Xavi responded by fielding Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen in the midfield, in order to give the opportunity to young defender Pau Cobarci, 17 years old, to play alongside Uruguayan Ronald Araujo in the centre-back position.

Xavi also regained the services of his original German goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, after he was away from the field for about two months, after undergoing back surgery, and French right-back Joel Kounde excelled, which restored balance to the back line.

Commenting on Cobarsi's starting against Seville on the eve of his seventeenth birthday, Xavi said, “I felt that Pau Cobarsi was ready. When he has the ball, my heart rate does not accelerate. This is the best quality of Cobarsi, who is calm when he has the ball and when he has to.” “Playing directly, being smart.”

After his recent brilliance, Cobarci was called up to the Spanish national team, after playing only 12 professional matches.

Cobarci is the latest addition to the new golden generation trained at the “La Masia” academy, after he filled the gaps in the team that was burdened by injuries.

Also shining in the ranks of Barcelona this season is the sixteen-year-old Lamine Gamal, who made Barcelona supporters forget the departure of Ousmane Dembélé to the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The left-handed player breaks all records, and became a regular in Barcelona and the Spanish national team, where he played 44 matches in all competitions, scored eight goals, and succeeded in five assists, to the point where he was compared to his idol Lionel Messi, due to his tendency to dribble with his left foot and shoot the ball in a spiral manner.

In the absence of 19-year-old Javi until the end of the season, after suffering a cruciate ligament injury, another young man emerged, Fermin Lopez (20 years old), who imposed himself in the midfield by showing stability in the level.

In addition to these young talents, Polish veterans Robert Lewandowski (35 years old) and German Ilkay Gundogan (33 years old) raised their level, as the Polish striker regained his effectiveness in front of goal, and the German had his influence in the midfield.

Lewandowski topped the list of top scorers in the Spanish League last year, but he showed a disappointing level in the first half of the season, before regaining his scoring skills since the beginning of this year, where he contributed to 15 goals with 11 goals and 4 assists, including a goal and an assist against Atletico Madrid.

As for Gundogan, he benefited greatly from Christensen’s new position, because he now played in an advanced position in the midfield, and excelled in building the attack and in the final passes, as he did in Manchester City.

Through its recent consistency, Barcelona sent a strong message to Paris Saint-Germain, which it will meet in the Champions League quarter-finals next month, stressing that it will not be an easy target as many think.