One of the most traditional New Year’s celebrations in Brazil, the New Year’s Eve party on the sands of Copacabana beach, in the south zone of Rio, will be back on the 31st, after two years interrupted by the covid-19 pandemic.

In December 2020 it did not take place, and at the end of 2021 it was restricted to fireworks and music by DJs. This time there will be 12 minutes of fireworks, starting at 00:00 on the 1st, and two stages on the beach, with concerts by Zeca Pagodinho, Iza, Mart’nália, Gilsons and Alexandre Pires, among other artists.

The list of attractions was announced this Wednesday, the 14th, by the Rio City Hall, which is also going to organize eight other commemoration points throughout the city.

Zeca, Iza and Pires will perform on one of the stages, which will be in front of the Copacabana Palace. There will also be concerts by Grande Rio drums and DJs.

The Palco Carioca will be in front of Avenida Princesa Isabel, about 750 meters from the other. There will be Mart’nália, Gilsons, Bala Escolha, Beija-Flor drums and more DJs. The party starts at 6 pm on the 31st, Saturday, and goes until 3:30 am on the 1st, Sunday. It will have 800 chemical toilets and four medical stations.

“Last year we had a very limited meeting, asking people not to come to Copacabana. After two years of the pandemic, it will be epic now to be able to celebrate life with people hugging and kissing each other without a mask. It will be a night of joy and dancing. I invite everyone to follow the biggest New Year’s Eve in the galaxies, in the post-pandemic world, which is the New Year’s Eve in the city of Rio de Janeiro”, said Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD).

The company SRCOM, owned by partners Sheila Roza, Abel Gomes and Paulo Cesar Ferreira, who have been organizing the event for 14 years, will be responsible for hosting yet another edition of the party.

“Carioca and tourists can expect, especially in the area of ​​fireworks, which I call luminous sculptures in the air, a very different and incredible spectacle”, said Gomes.

The fireworks will be launched from ten rafts stopped at sea along Copacabana beach, 25 meters apart from each other. Fireworks will be triggered remotely.

The entire party will be broadcast in real time over the internet, through Riotur’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@Rioturoficial).

other parties

In addition to Copacabana, there will also be celebrations organized by the city of Rio in Flamengo (south zone), Ilha do Governador, Madureira, Penha, Ramos (north zone), Pedra de Guaratiba, Sepetiba (west zone) and on the island of Paquetá.