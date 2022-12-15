After getting back with him National of Montevideo and after playing the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFA -possibly the last in his football career- Luis Suarez could be reinforcement of The Cement Machine of Blue Cross on the MX League. This, according to the Uruguayan journalist Federico Buysanwho ensures that the Celestial painting It is not the only club interested in its services.

After his departure from The league from Spain with the Atletico Madrid, Luis Suarezwith past in the Barcelona and in Liverpool of the premier league England, envisions a continuation of his football career. Although he returned to his native Uruguay with the team of his loves: Nationalthe “gunslinger“He wants to listen to offers from abroad and does not rule out the MX League as an option.

“Luis Suárez has strong proposals for Mexico to continue his sports career in 2023. Blue Cross He insists strongly on the Uruguayan, they give it up almost closed, but two more interested clubs appeared. One from another league. there is nothing of Australia“, public Frederick Buysan in your account Twitter.

Likewise, one of the advantages for the possible contracting of Luis Suarez to the campus cementer is that it is in free agencythat is, the Celeste set he would not have to pay any club to complete the sale of the veteran player; However, the only requirement would be to agree on the incorporation fee, in addition to his salary throughout the duration of his signedand.

According to the portal specialized in footballer transfers, transfermarkrt, Luis Suarez has a value of 4 million eurosapproximately, so that its figure represents only the 4.44% of the maximum value that it came to cost, €90 millionwhen he was hired by Barcelona and it remained at that figure between 2016 and 2017.