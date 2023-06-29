The Copa Sudamericana, officially called Copa Conmebol Sudamericana since 2017, It is the second most prestigious official international soccer competition in South America at the club levelorganized by the South American Football Confederation.

Millionaires, the current Colombian soccer champion, is a candidate for this international title. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo, THE TIME.

As of today, this competition is already underway and these days the last matches of the first phase will be played.

As previously stated, the Copa Sudamericana for the coffee country is of utmost importance, since for a long time no Colombian team has won an international cup and through this tournament such a feat could be achieved.

However, it is kept in mind that in this tournament there are the best squads of the South American continent and therefore the Colombian teams such as: Millionaires FC, Independiente Santa Fe and Deportes Tolima They will have a very difficult time to be crowned as champions.

If you are a fan of South American football or one of the teams already mentioned, we invite you to see the exact date of each of the missing ones.

Do not forget that we are already in the week where several pleasant international meetings will take place, so if you want to schedule, do not miss the following information.

Dates of the remaining matches of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana Cup.

Tuesday, June 27



5:00 p.m. | Saint Lawrence vs. Students of Merida – South American Cup. 7:30 p.m. | Sports Tolima vs. Puerto Cabello – South American Cup.

Wednesday, June 28

7:00 p.m. | Guarani vs. Hurricane – South American Cup 7:00 p.m. | Emelec vs. Danube – South American Cup. 9:00 p.m. | Santa Fe vs. Goias – South American Cup.

Thursday, June 30



5:00 p.m. | Newell's vs. Audax – South American Cup. 5:00 p.m. | Saints vs. Blooming – South American Cup. 7:00 p.m. | Defense and Justice vs. Millionaires – South American Cup. 7:00 p.m. | LDU Quito vs. Cesar Vallejo – South American Cup.

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

