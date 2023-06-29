The Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch detailed how it happened the assault with a value of one million 700 thousand pesos to a luxury jewelry store located inside the Antara Shopping Plaza, which occurred this Monday.

At a press conference, the official reported the case of the theft of high-end watches carried out by four criminals whoThey broke the windows of the business with mallets to steal the items and then fled.

According to García Harfuch, the police forces were alerted that the crime was taking place thanks to a call from a citizen who was watching the assault take place.

After reviewing the C5 cameras, it was established that the subjects who carried out the robbery They left an address in Aragon in the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office on two motorcycles and a vehicle with those who took Oceania Avenue, then Rio Consulado, to continue along the México Tacuba road, and then the National Army to arrive at Antara.

At the scene, the four subjects they entered in a dispersed way, to meet in the jewelry store. Subsequently, three of them begin to hit the exhibitors with mallets, while the fourth involved watched with a gun in hand that the private security elements did not approach. Moments later on Monday night, when the robbery took place, this person was arrested, who was identified as Marco “N”.

After perpetrating the robbery, the criminals re-boarded the motorcycles and the Ford brand vehicle and fled down Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra avenue until they reached Lago Xochimilco street in the Anahuac neighborhood.

After arriving at home, the thieves hid the vehicles and changed their clothes, and then leave the place at different times. The last to leave the house was Marco “N”, who after a few hours returned to this place where he was arrested.

With the statements that the now detainee made before the CDMX Attorney General’s Office, it was possible to learn that he is part of a gang that is dedicated to business robbery with violenceay operate in CDMX and the State of Mexico.

Who are the detainees for the assault on the Plaza Antara jewelry store?

For assault on Berger jewelry store in Plaza Antara, add 3 detainees. As mentioned, the first detainee was identified as Marco ”N” who was detained that same Monday by SSC authorities. The second detainee was identified as Yulissa Mendoza, an alleged TikTok influencer.

The head of the SSC, Omar García Harfuch, declared that a second search was carried out that resulted in a third arrest for the assault on the Berger jewelry store in Plaza Antara.

Said search was in the San Juan de Aragón neighborhood and resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old woman from which drugs and a cell phone were seized.

It was declared that it was not directly related to the assault, only to the criminal cell, so it was possible to identify the rest of those involved in the assault on the Berger jewelry store. For the same, Arrest warrants have been issued against him..