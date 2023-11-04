You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Goal by Luis AdvÃncula in the Libertadores final.
Goal by Luis Advíncula in the Libertadores final.
The Peruvian full-back tied the final at the Maracaná stadium.
The Peruvian side Luis Advíncula tied the grand final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores and gave life to Boca Juniors, who lost against Fluminense at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Around the 72nd minute, the Peruvian received the ball on the right side and took advantage of the passivity of the ‘Flu’ defense to take a powerful shot with his left foot that surprised goalkeeper Fabio and made it 1-1.
The final, until that moment, was won somewhat calmly by Fluminense thanks to the goal by Germán Ezequiel Cano, which put the Brazilians ahead in the first half.
The Argentine’s goal came in the 36th minute, in a play in which the Colombian Jhon Arias participated, who played with Keno. He threw the ball into the area and Cano finished to beat goalkeeper Sergio Romero.
