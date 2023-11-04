The movement is due to the fact that the actor supported President Lula in the 2022 elections; “Ó Pai, Ó 2” premieres on November 23

Profiles of supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on social media called for a boycott of the film “O Father, O 2”, by Lázaro Ramos. The reason is the actor’s support for the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 elections. The hashtag #BoicoteLazaroRamos was on the list of most talked about topics on X (formerly Twitter) this Saturday morning (Nov 4, 2023).

The hashtag was promoted by YouTuber Enzo Momenti, known as Enzuh, a Bolsonaro supporter and pre-candidate for state deputy in São Paulo for Pros. He said in a video published on Friday (3.Nov.2023) on his profile on X who really liked the 1st film, but won’t be able to watch the 2nd.

“I watched ‘Ó Paí, Ó 1’ and loved it. Lol, Lázaro is so much fun. But why get involved with ‘Dilmo’? Now I won’t be able to watch the sequel, I’ll boycott. It’s all your fault. He’s another one who sealed a bunch and now wants your capitalist money for his little film.”Enzuh said.

He said he will not give an audience to anyone who “induced voters to place a corrupt person convicted on three occasions as president”.

Lázaro Ramos himself made fun of the situation. Published in your profile in the X an image of the character Muttley, from the cartoon Crazy Race, who was an ally of the villain Dick Dastardly, and wrote “then…”.